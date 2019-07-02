Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position as Share Value Rose; Chemung Finl (CHMG) Holder Basswood Capital Management Decreased Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 5.00 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (CHMG) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 53,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,687 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 267,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemung Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 3,790 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Bank to Open a Second Branch in Saratoga County – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemung Canal Names New Management Team Member – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fariello Named Capital Bank President Nasdaq:CHMG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 14,396 shares to 417,617 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $90,496 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $41,760 was made by Gonick Denise V on Monday, January 28. Tranter G. Thomas Jr. bought $20,750 worth of Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 78.85% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.50M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 14,543 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 65,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) or 9,521 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 8,008 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 22,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,690 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 150,203 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,934 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 7,220 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com invested in 400,731 shares or 4.48% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Citigroup accumulated 823 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 166,081 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 6.69 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 572,607 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 9,622 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% or 137,180 shares in its portfolio. 99,483 were reported by Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 243 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 5,862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.61% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 216,200 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.42% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 80,887 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 2.42M shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.03% or 89,827 shares. Centurylink invested in 0.54% or 25,600 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,165 shares.