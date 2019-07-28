Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) as Share Value Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Cna Financial Lowered Its Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,255 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 307,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Mets GM and players are sick of Matt Harvey’s partying; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – GM SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $100 MLN TO UPGRADE BOTH FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – GM’S CADILLAC EXPECTING TO SET GLOBAL SALES RECORD IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 19,522 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Virginia-based Davenport Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Grp Incorporated owns 181,959 shares. Us National Bank De reported 3,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 0% or 253 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cyrus Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 3.53M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 21,693 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 467,397 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,764 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation holds 1,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 93,973 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Westpac holds 0% or 394,682 shares. Snow Capital LP holds 15,118 shares. Moreover, United Cap Fincl Advisers has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 126,823 shares. Factory Mutual Ins reported 522,600 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has 29,350 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 44,075 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.19% or 424,248 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Adage Cap Gp Lc has 462,866 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.26% or 34,699 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.19% or 300,958 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (NYSE:WAIR) by 38,100 shares to 100,570 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 63,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,159 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc.

