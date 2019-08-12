Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $2.97 Million as Share Value Rose; As U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed by $15.11 Million Its Holding

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 30/04/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Support Unambiguous Message to USG Board to Engage With Knauf Regarding Its Offer; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 01/05/2018 – $USG +4%; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 375,333 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 17/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP 4%-5%; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 09/04/2018 – United Sees First-Quarter Revenue Gauge Near High End of Outlook; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: CHANGES TO SCOPE NOT INCLUDED IN THREE-YEAR PLANS; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “August 23rd Options Now Available For United Airlines Holdings (UAL) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for United Airlines (UAL) – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to honor historic moon mission with special flight – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.89M for 5.79 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 140,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 11,582 are held by Us Natl Bank De. First Mercantile Tru Commerce reported 17,365 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 740,914 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 77 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 8,712 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited has 212,223 shares. New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 10.87% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 14,584 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,843 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 316,293 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 1.17 million shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.