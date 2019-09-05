Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $2.97 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $406,080 as Stock Value Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 4.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

