Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $81.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) as Stock Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.65M, down from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 3.18 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 175,499 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.75M, up from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 1.03M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,878 shares to 351,901 shares, valued at $61.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,874 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Temasek (Private) Limited reported 44,409 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 3,801 shares. Frontier Inv Communication accumulated 3,042 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 321 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Victory Management holds 0.09% or 279,121 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,125 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc. Regions stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kwmg Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,250 shares. 40,494 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What to expect as $35M makeover of Memorial Stadium begins – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Consumers spent an Average of Nearly $2,000 on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance in the Last Five Years, Ally Survey Finds – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.72M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.