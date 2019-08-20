Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Price Rose; Financial Architects Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.29M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest ending some Oklahoma, California and Florida routes out of Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 10 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 123 shares stake. Engines Advsr Ltd accumulated 6,443 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated owns 213,283 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 125,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,446 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 172,528 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 394,756 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 572,607 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.