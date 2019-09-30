Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $105.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Raised Position in Gerdau S A (GGB)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0999. About 1.91 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 2.31 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 302,997 shares. Somerset Tru Communication holds 1% or 34,101 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Lc has 400 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 40,940 shares. Principal Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 3.58 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,241 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Lc reported 741,149 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.43% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 847,032 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.1% stake. Lafayette Invs owns 64,880 shares. Conning reported 9,210 shares stake.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.20 million shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

