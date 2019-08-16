Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $2.97 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02 million shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 31/05/2018 – United Accused of Broad Anti-Union Campaign Using TVs, Threats; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 05/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS IN NEW EMPLOYEE MEMO; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq" published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Adaptimmune Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90 million for 5.56 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

