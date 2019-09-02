Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $36.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Teradata Del (TDC) Position Held by Mackay Shields Llc

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 432,339 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 418,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 624,696 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.44B for 6.40 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 135,666 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 14,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 0.02% or 51,140 shares. Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,006 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 18,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 7,576 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Shikiar Asset Management owns 96,625 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.32% or 3.82M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% stake. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $324,598 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,279 shares to 22,704 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,958 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 6,773 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 0% or 5,988 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 632,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 18,265 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 0.39% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,187 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Liability stated it has 4,805 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zweig owns 49,786 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,610 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 12,137 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 5,565 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 333,961 shares.