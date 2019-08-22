Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $2.97 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 167,037 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings’ chairman won’t seek reelection; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 210,464 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.90M, down from 228,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 481,956 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 6,050 shares to 22,925 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 22,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na has 1.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116,819 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 79,625 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 77,073 are owned by Horan Cap. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,738 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 2,781 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 50,237 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 126,077 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 114,905 shares. Provise Management Ltd holds 1.54% or 105,120 shares. 7,391 were reported by Cortland Associates Inc Mo. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr holds 8,998 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 47,003 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 8,016 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 816 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 347,189 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% stake. 28,981 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt Co. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 642,750 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Westfield Com Limited Partnership holds 3,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cornerstone Advisors reported 270 shares. Strategic Lc accumulated 0.94% or 30,396 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 6,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.91M for 5.81 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

