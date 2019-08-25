Cyrus Capital Partners LP Boosted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $65.87 Million; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $34.20 Million; Shares Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91 million shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

