CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Ing Groep Nv Boosted Kellogg Co (K) Position By $394,497

Ing Groep Nv increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 14.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 6,921 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 55,239 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 48,318 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 1.08 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY

Ing Groep Nv decreased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) stake by 29,500 shares to 87,932 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 70,470 shares and now owns 143,913 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.85M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Com holds 38,187 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). London Company Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,440 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 94,762 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.05% or 20.15 million shares. Agf Invs reported 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nordea Mngmt holds 0.46% or 3.86 million shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 85 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.27% or 260,135 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Maverick Capital Ltd reported 46,720 shares stake. Amica Retiree has 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Corda Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 327,854 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 101,104 shares. Covington has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”.