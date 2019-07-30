CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Analysts expect CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, CYREN Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 3,296 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 35.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cyren and Meta Networks Enter Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Network Security; 24/05/2018 – Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Year; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 07/03/2018 Cyren Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,340 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 359,225 shares with $17.93 million value, up from 340,885 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ent Fincl Serv holds 1,722 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 1.01% or 66,572 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Guardian Life Company Of America reported 4,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Bank invested in 1.13M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.42M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru reported 19,594 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 2.94M shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,801 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,246 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company invested in 6,781 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 5,761 shares to 35,127 valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 95,835 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1. $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.84 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customer??s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IP??s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customer??s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

