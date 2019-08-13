CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (SNBIF) Shorts Decreased By 4.97%

Analysts expect CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, CYREN Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 9,092 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 45.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Year; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at Infosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Cyren Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List

SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. SNBIF’s SI was 477,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 502,900 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 117 days are for SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF)’s short sellers to cover SNBIF’s short positions. It closed at $30.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SanBio Company Limited develops regenerative cell medicines for central nervous system. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It develops SB623, a therapeutic product for various stroke patients. It currently has negative earnings.

