Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Valuation Rose While Brinker Capital Cut Holding; As Penske Auto Group (PAG) Share Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased by $7.17 Million Its Stake

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 20,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 73,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 94,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 2.24M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Penske Auto Group Inc. (PAG) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.85 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Penske Auto Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 252,935 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 6,649 shares to 44,851 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 11,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

