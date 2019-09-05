Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shorts Decreased By 6.15%

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $23.08 translates into 0.48% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.63M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. USB’s SI was 17.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 18.15M shares previously. With 5.29M avg volume, 3 days are for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s short sellers to cover USB’s short positions. The SI to U.S. Bancorp’s float is 1.06%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.84% below currents $23.08 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Bank of America maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18 target.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity. The insider Thad Trent sold 17,000 shares worth $261,032.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated reported 401,615 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 38,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 20,874 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 75,880 are owned by Cornercap Counsel. Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 198,213 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 3.47M shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company owns 193,500 shares. Prelude Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 91,625 shares. 1.62M are held by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. Nwq Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 3.81% or 315,806 shares in its portfolio.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.67 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

