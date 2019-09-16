Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $23.34 translates into 0.47% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.76M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 5 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Tesla has $40000 highest and $158 lowest target. $271.92’s average target is 10.90% above currents $245.2 stock price. Tesla had 29 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Roth Capital maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 8. Jefferies maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 19. Robert W. Baird maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, April 4. See Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 189.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $300 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $355 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $158 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $200.0000 158.0000

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 238.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $192.0000 150.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird New Target: $400.0000 340.0000

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 3.11% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 34.83 million are owned by Blackrock. Enterprise Service Corporation reported 310 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability owns 30,016 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust reported 10,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,389 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 954,180 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% or 42,045 shares. Prudential Fin reported 1.31 million shares stake. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 249,871 shares. 520,140 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 96,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.31% or 594,147 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.68% below currents $23.34 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless Looks Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen University Announces Plans for Two New Pre-Licensure BSN Campuses – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold Tesla, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Company holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Natl Pension Ser holds 149,453 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,255 shares. Ls Advisors stated it has 389 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,502 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 14,159 shares. Fincl Architects owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 101 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated stated it has 716 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 36,121 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,374 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. L And S Advisors Inc stated it has 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 48 were reported by Oakworth Cap.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Tesla (TSLA) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Tesla Stock if TSLA Hooks Up With Volkswagen – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, JNPR, AMBA, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Looks Unstoppable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.