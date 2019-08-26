Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is 1.60% above currents $39.3 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.7 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $37.7 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $36 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $39 New Target: $41 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $22.85 translates into 0.48% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.86M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,617 are owned by Utah Retirement. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Highlander Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bp Public Limited Com holds 443,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Lc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lpl Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 285,820 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 126,993 shares. Cypress Management Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 94,307 shares. Washington Natl Bank stated it has 9,885 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bridge the Recession With This Wide-Moat Tag Team – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 10.36 million shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.22 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.04% below currents $22.85 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $15.5000 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Int Gru owns 727,130 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 14,011 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 1.71M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 581,403 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 187,189 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com reported 58,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt owns 19,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Phocas Fin has invested 1.34% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.31 million shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has 131,640 shares. 20,874 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Reilly Fincl Ltd Com reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.44 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cypress (CY) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Thad Trent, worth $261,032 on Friday, March 15.