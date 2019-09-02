Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed By $23.58 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $23.01 translates into 0.48% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 3.65M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 30.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 29,758 shares with $52.99M value, down from 43,004 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, March 15.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.60% below currents $23.01 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 4.01M shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.71M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 64,105 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 150 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 71,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. 129,700 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ameritas Investment holds 106,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated holds 556,026 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 22,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 39,217 shares.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital has 785 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. 107 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt. 173 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Kistler has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 205,348 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advisors Lp reported 3.25% stake. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 47,484 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd has 510 shares for 5.19% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 232,126 shares. Management Pro reported 94 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% or 372 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,286 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,340 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 1.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.