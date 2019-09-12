Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) SI Decreased By 3.25%

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $23.27 translates into 0.47% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 3.08M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. NOV’s SI was 18.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 19.61 million shares previously. With 4.44 million avg volume, 4 days are for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s short sellers to cover NOV’s short positions. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 6.54 million shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.28 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $28.17’s average target is 17.18% above currents $24.04 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Susquehanna upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 11,777 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.64 million shares. Td Asset holds 116,889 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 472,172 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America accumulated 1,105 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 17,972 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 32,159 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 175 shares. 40,792 are held by Dnb Asset As. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Company, a North Dakota-based fund reported 120,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 28,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Harvest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Marathon Capital has 162,467 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 297,149 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com has 1,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advisors Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 85,190 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability owns 1.23 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd holds 24,275 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 143,693 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.36% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Millrace Asset Group invested 1.83% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 550,016 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -21.49% below currents $23.27 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. M Partners maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, March 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.96 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).