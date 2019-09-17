Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Stake

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $23.36 translates into 0.47% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 2.81M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) stake by 34.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors analyzed 15,305 shares as Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC)'s stock rose 5.69%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 29,124 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 44,429 last quarter. Pnc Fincl Services Group now has $62.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 2.11 million shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0.12% or 158,013 shares. Paloma Prtn holds 0.06% or 24,518 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,854 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ls Inv Lc holds 0.12% or 14,862 shares in its portfolio. 45,716 are held by Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma. Cap Guardian holds 0.02% or 12,612 shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 296,448 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank accumulated 33,172 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Gabelli & Investment Advisers reported 3,600 shares. Cambridge Company holds 2% or 251,550 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hamel Associates stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Peoples Fincl Services owns 11,625 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Group has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $147’s average target is 4.63% above currents $140.5 stock price. PNC Financial Services Group had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PNC Financial Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $124,380 was made by BUNCH CHARLES E on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq" on September 09, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.75% below currents $23.36 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 30. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4.