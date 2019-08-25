Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019; Capital International Investors Increased Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $22.85 translates into 0.48% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.86 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Capital International Investors increased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 400,000 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Capital International Investors holds 700,000 shares with $152.11 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 158,654 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%

Among 4 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vail Resorts has $250 highest and $21900 lowest target. $234.20’s average target is -0.39% below currents $235.11 stock price. Vail Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $219 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Vail Resorts’s (NYSE:MTN) Shareholders Feel About Its 210% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vail Resorts Announces Mountain Division Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Vail Resorts Stock Popped 10.5% in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Vail Resorts, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTN) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 69,967 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation has 0.04% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 55,419 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 2,763 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 91,740 shares. 8,905 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.33% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 1,179 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,246 shares. 6,249 were reported by Appleton Prtn Ma. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 18 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 87,534 shares.

Capital International Investors decreased Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras) stake by 402,910 shares to 839,747 valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Godaddy Inc Cl A stake by 1.36M shares and now owns 9.45 million shares. Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.04% below currents $22.85 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CY in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 522,211 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Finance Advisers Ltd Llc reported 164,487 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 12,896 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 23,847 shares. Riverhead Capital Management owns 58,622 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 80,842 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 542,082 shares. Hbk Investments L P holds 130,173 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 231,534 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.75M shares. Loeb Prtn Corp accumulated 1,700 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 84,428 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 8.21M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cypress (CY) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.