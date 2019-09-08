Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Value Rose While United Services Automobile Association Lowered by $3.98 Million Its Position; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Its Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 109,753 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 39,651 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143,000, down from 149,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 284,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 3.21 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 75,932 shares to 80,863 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Amt (MUB) by 32,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.33 million for 24.11 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 247,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc holds 22,824 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 11,900 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc owns 111,400 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9.39M shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Capital Fund Sa stated it has 63,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 5.82M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 900 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 381,627 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 219,375 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 8,318 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 112,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 950,001 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 1.45 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 5,000 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Limited Liability. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Davenport Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 86,250 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 251,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engaged Capital Ltd Com invested in 2.42M shares or 1.22% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). North Star has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). American Intll Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aratana Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aratana Therapeutics Granted FDA Approval of NOCITA® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) 10 mL Vial – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aratana (PETX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 12, 2019.