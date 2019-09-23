Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Value Rose While Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised by $9.11 Million Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Milestone Group Has Boosted Holding by $304,365 as Valuation Rose

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.95. About 9.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 414,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 907,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, up from 493,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 1.01M shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 105,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 260,618 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru Inc (Ca) invested in 1,110 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 28,100 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Sumitomo Life Ins Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 2.29 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Hudock Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 23,780 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 120,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 475,969 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 244,331 shares.

More notable recent CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen University Announces Plans for Two New Pre-Licensure BSN Campuses – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,600 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $44.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 110,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,752 shares to 189,755 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us Index Fund Investor Shares (VEU) by 6,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index Fund (SCZ).