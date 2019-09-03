Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Stake by $1.68 Million as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Decreased by $1.22 Million Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56M, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 3.73M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 10,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, down from 116,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares to 30,586 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,665 are held by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 5.85% or 670,067 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc accumulated 33,420 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 7.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 28,452 shares. Mairs Power holds 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.64M shares. First Western Cap Management holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,334 shares. American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv accumulated 0.18% or 4,955 shares. Dorsey Wright And accumulated 0.11% or 3,788 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated invested in 39,610 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr, South Carolina-based fund reported 174,995 shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,025 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 71,738 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Lc owns 6,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management holds 3.13M shares or 3.8% of its portfolio.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Communications Ltd invested in 0.04% or 376,439 shares. Moreover, Citadel Llc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 581,403 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 219,375 shares. Brookstone Mngmt owns 33,634 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.16% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 4,068 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 84,428 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% or 39,913 shares. D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Phocas accumulated 894,803 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 542,082 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability invested in 23,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.