Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Position by $1.16 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stake as Share Price Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 1.55M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 205,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 298,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, down from 504,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 372,248 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 519,913 shares to 998,072 shares, valued at $34.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11M for 17.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64 million for 23.95 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.