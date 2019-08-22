Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $412,075 as Share Price Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 142,249 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 750,483 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, down from 758,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 7.31M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,250 shares to 85,025 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 236,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sabal Tru Com invested in 0.12% or 24,681 shares. Fin Architects owns 4,258 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Tru Company holds 0.21% or 76,091 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Management Lc Ca invested in 3.12% or 138,346 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 75,625 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 195,669 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 25,189 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 74,113 were reported by Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 6.17M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.94% or 70,966 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 2.02% or 83,831 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md owns 45,804 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). M&T State Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 163,991 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 42 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 14,315 shares. 317 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 814,333 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 76,087 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 231,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,302 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 187,189 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 12,644 shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 0.02% stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.