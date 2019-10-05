Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Value Rose While Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position by $67.60 Million as Shares Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.10M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 52,469 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.19% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 56,498 shares. 134,244 were accumulated by Cap Finance Advisers Lc. Profit Management Ltd Liability reported 53,400 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,366 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 5.44M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.00 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bardin Hill Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 1.47% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.33M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,203 shares to 800 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,755 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,779 shares. Rech Glob Investors, California-based fund reported 6.74 million shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 4,921 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,341 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 9,122 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 124,218 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carderock Cap Mngmt invested in 1,785 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cadence Ltd Llc holds 20,728 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 2.79 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.23% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communications owns 115,425 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio.

