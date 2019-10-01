Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Holding; As Walmart (Put) (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 85.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 759,970 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (WMT) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552,000, down from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 3.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Common Stock (CY) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Jumped 24.8% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on Behalf of Cypress Shareholders and Encourages Cypress Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Global Asset owns 105,000 shares. Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Perkins Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.19% stake. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.15M shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9,037 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 76,470 shares. Rice Hall James Lc accumulated 1.80 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 266,245 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 819,067 shares. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 147,533 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co owns 8.51 million shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Cos Inc owns 813,915 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,407 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $47.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60,400 shares to 69,200 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Much More Expensive for Amazon Is Prime One-Day Shipping Than Two-Day Shipping? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Costco Earnings: 3 Numbers to Watch – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 633,465 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has 4,011 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department holds 24,958 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 31,124 shares. Korea owns 1.31M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 130.11 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Management owns 33,101 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aperio Gru Llc has 1.69M shares. Washington Trust Bancorp stated it has 3,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,573 shares. Coastline holds 0.03% or 1,815 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Letko Brosseau & Assocs has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).