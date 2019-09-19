Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Reaches $23.38 52-Week High; Incline Global Management Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Position By $5.96 Million

The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.25 target or 8.00% above today’s $23.38 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.64 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $25.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $690.80 million more. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 723,402 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Incline Global Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 16.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc sold 31,039 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 155,669 shares with $30.04M value, down from 186,708 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $542.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.98. About 1.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook should stop playing ‘whack a mole’ with crises, says activist investor; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.93% above currents $189.98 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fund Management holds 86,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.61M were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.23 million are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Magnetar Ltd owns 8.51M shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Kellner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Essex Invest Co Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 57,861 shares in its portfolio. 595,993 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Company holds 113,975 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 17,969 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.05% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 7.98 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 20,514 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.83% below currents $23.38 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64 million for 24.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.