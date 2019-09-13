Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Reaches $23.34 52-Week High; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.83’s average target is 37.95% above currents $10.75 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OI in report on Monday, September 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $13.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $20.0000 24.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.97 target or 7.00% above today’s $23.34 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.62 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $24.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $603.40M more. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 780,806 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Bank has invested 0.11% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 14.80 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 0% or 87,342 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 0.08% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 116,332 shares stake. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 14,985 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 230 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 201,903 shares. M&T National Bank Corp reported 12,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct has 2.91% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Vanguard Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 3.35M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oarsman holds 2.29% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 292,064 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens-Illinois, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Owens-Illinois (OI) PT Lowered to $9.50 at KeyBanc with Estimates Well Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 2.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 539,087 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.34’s average target is -21.42% below currents $23.34 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.