Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Reaches $23.33 After 9.00% Up Move; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Magna Intl (MGA) Holding

Guardian Capital Lp increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 37.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 193,162 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)'s stock declined 7.89%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 710,720 shares with $35.44M value, up from 517,558 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $16.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 164,504 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 1.88 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.85 million for 24.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -21.69% below currents $23.33 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 11,700 shares. 780,527 were reported by Nwq Invest Company Llc. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,110 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 677,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nomura Holding reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Financial Architects holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc owns 245,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Com holds 64,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 286,289 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 329,317 were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. M&T National Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 154,649 shares.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.64 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.04 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

