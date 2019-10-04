Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding Has Upped by Alpha Windward Llc; Zpr Investment Management Position in Diodes (DIOD) Upped by $423,648 as Stock Value Rose

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 11,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 31,048 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 59,101 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2355.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 29,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 1,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. It closed at $23.38 lastly. It is down 30.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

