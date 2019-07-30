Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Kempner Capital Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.89 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 968,047 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 47,777 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,435 shares. Bb&T holds 22,974 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.01% stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 2.35M shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0.74% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 282,915 shares. Van Eck reported 550,094 shares stake. Hartford Financial Mngmt accumulated 28 shares. Muhlenkamp & Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,600 shares. Nomura Holdg has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). California-based Neumann Capital Limited Co has invested 0.32% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 777,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Estates New York holds 0.49% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 27,000 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 2,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.09% or 183,787 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.57% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 473,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Millrace Asset Gp has 1.4% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0% stake. 24,791 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 14,315 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 80,842 shares. Loeb Prtn Corp invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. 123,193 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag holds 938,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 61,751 shares. Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nomura Inc invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.