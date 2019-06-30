Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Holding; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Stock Value Rose While Price Michael F Has Cut Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 11.92 million shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 90,676 shares traded or 53.57% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.52M for 29.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has 0.07% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 2.16M were reported by Renaissance Tech Llc. Synovus Finance Corp owns 15,765 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 787,597 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 626,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Phocas Financial invested in 894,803 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 54,320 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Llc has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 89,656 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $493,318 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, March 15. 12,598 shares valued at $176,386 were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 16,267 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 12,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,582 were reported by Aperio Gp. Geode Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 32,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 5,011 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Price Michael F holds 2.04% or 999,246 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 11,074 shares. 101,061 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Company. 11,666 were reported by North Star Asset Inc. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 156,612 shares. 101,200 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mgmt.