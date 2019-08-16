Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 992,584 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18528.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 12,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 1.12M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.66 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.