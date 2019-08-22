Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Ra Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 544,948 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1.55 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 4,068 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,023 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment, a California-based fund reported 39,913 shares. Stifel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cardinal Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Ct holds 0.38% or 769,122 shares. Essex Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 61,507 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 169,846 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 369,067 shares. Research Glob Investors reported 2.80 million shares stake. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 150 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

