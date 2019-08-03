Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Its Holding in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by $1.23 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 778,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 802,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 5.16M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares to 558,356 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr R (NYSE:BP) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,341 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5,435 shares to 87,228 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.60M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 169,180 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Raymond James And reported 46,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 14,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Commerce Ltd holds 376,439 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grp reported 727,130 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,032 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 45,655 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 54,086 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 247,067 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.