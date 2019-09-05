Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $2.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Its Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Holding by $2.93 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 35,757 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 158,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.38 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 1.91M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 143,593 shares to 212,590 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 34,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,213 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

