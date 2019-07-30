Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holder At Bancorp Trimmed Position by $485,800; Spinnaker Trust Holds Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,704 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 123,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.89 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,714 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 17,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 2.94 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year's $0.35 per share. CY's profit will be $88.59M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $135.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.