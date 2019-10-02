Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Shorts at Scworx (WORX) Lowered By 35.95%

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CY’s profit would be $88.62M giving it 24.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 284,110 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive

Scworx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) had a decrease of 35.95% in short interest. WORX’s SI was 39,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 35.95% from 61,200 shares previously. With 29,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Scworx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s short sellers to cover WORX’s short positions. The SI to Scworx Corp’s float is 1.01%. The stock decreased 8.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 1,908 shares traded. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has risen 3.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.83% below currents $23.38 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 6 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CY in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.09 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).