Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

We are comparing Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 19 3.63 N/A 0.99 23.30 Microchip Technology Incorporated 89 3.85 N/A 1.47 64.06

In table 1 we can see Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Microchip Technology Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9% Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Microchip Technology Incorporated has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

The downside potential is -21.32% for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation with consensus target price of $18.27. Competitively the consensus target price of Microchip Technology Incorporated is $116, which is potential 25.31% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Microchip Technology Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Microchip Technology Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58% Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.