Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Comparing side by side

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 19 3.60 N/A 0.99 23.30 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.62 N/A 1.40 13.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V. STMicroelectronics N.V. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics N.V., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, STMicroelectronics N.V. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. STMicroelectronics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s downside potential is -20.67% at a $18.27 average target price. On the other hand, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s potential upside is 10.41% and its average target price is $19.2. The information presented earlier suggests that STMicroelectronics N.V. looks more robust than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 3.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58% STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has stronger performance than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.