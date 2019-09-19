Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Comparison side by side

Both Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 20 3.67 N/A 0.99 23.30 NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.87 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and NeoPhotonics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9% NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival NeoPhotonics Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. NeoPhotonics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a -15.57% downside potential and an average target price of $19.68. Competitively the average target price of NeoPhotonics Corporation is $6.25, which is potential 1.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NeoPhotonics Corporation looks more robust than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and NeoPhotonics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 71.2%. About 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of NeoPhotonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58% NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had bullish trend while NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.