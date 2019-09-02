Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Comparison side by side

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Broad Line. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 19 3.60 N/A 0.99 23.30 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 57 6.18 N/A 2.41 24.61

Table 1 demonstrates Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s downside potential is -20.60% at a $18.27 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has stronger performance than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats Cypress Semiconductor Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.