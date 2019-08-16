Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.80% 9.90% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation N/A 18 23.30 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.50 2.21 5.07 2.61

With consensus price target of $18.27, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a potential downside of -20.04%. The potential upside of the peers is 37.34%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2. Competitively, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.87 shows that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.