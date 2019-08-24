Cypress Semiconductor (Call) (CY) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.64 Million; U S Global Investors Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Lowered by $388,362 as Stock Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (CY) by 9015.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 117,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 118,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.86M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 12,853 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 15,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 2,422 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Argent Trust has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pension Service stated it has 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mufg Americas Corp holds 10,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1,626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1,200 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 2,696 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.23% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,000 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has 6,571 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares to 277,363 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.00 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,760 shares to 40 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

