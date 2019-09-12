Cypress Semiconducto (CY) Holder Hodges Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Legacy Capital Partners Trimmed Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Holding by $390,440; Market Valuation Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 21,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 953,943 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (CY) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 521,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 341,645 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 863,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconducto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 4.46M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.85 million for 24.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 178,539 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 56,498 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 341,645 shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 197,000 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co reported 28,900 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 8,839 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 108,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 258 shares. Thompson Inv accumulated 35,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2.10M shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 33,260 shares to 244,325 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 38,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mason Street Limited Liability Co owns 30,729 shares. 1.77 million are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 348,959 shares. Earnest stated it has 836,214 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co owns 5,318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 143 were reported by Brandywine Ltd. 2,958 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. United Advisers holds 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 231,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.04 million shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust owns 40,033 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.16% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.68 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 49,503 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Schroder Investment Group holds 281,213 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 8,996 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $276.57M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.