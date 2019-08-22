Cypress Funds Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $50.73 Million; Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) Stock Declined While Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 119,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 96,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Come for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 15,709 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.15. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares to 18,132 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,093 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuit (LVMUY).