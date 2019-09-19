Cypress Funds Trimmed By $733,700 Its Freeport (FCX) Holding; Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Its Seattle Genetics Com Stk (SGEN) Position

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 2.38 million shares with $27.67 million value, down from 2.45M last quarter. Freeport now has $15.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 25.45 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (SGEN) stake by 250% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (SGEN)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 35,000 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk now has $11.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 462,639 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 35.14% above currents $10.36 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 37.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $80.20’s average target is 10.12% above currents $72.83 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SGEN in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.